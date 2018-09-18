Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 18, 2018

Here is your Sweetewater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Widespread smoke after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.