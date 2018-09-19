Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 19, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather foreecast from the National Weather Service in Rierton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
