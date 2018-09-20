Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 20, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
