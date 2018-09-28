Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 28, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.