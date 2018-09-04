Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 4, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and
variable after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
