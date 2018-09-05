Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 5, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
