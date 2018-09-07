Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 7, 2018"