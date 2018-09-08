Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 8, 2018

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.