Afternoon Weather Forecast July 2, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
