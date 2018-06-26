Afternoon Weather Forecast June 26, 2018

Here is your updated Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.