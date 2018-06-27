Afternoon Weather Forecast June 27, 2018

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.