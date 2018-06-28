Afternoon Weather Forecast June 28, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 87.