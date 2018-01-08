Air Service Town Hall Meeting Jan. 24

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ─ The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport will host representatives from

the Wyoming Department of Transportation on January 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM for a Town Hall on Air

Service. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.

Representatives from the airport and WYDOT Aeronautics will present information about air service

including an update on the Air Service Enhancement Program and the proposed Commercial Air Service

Improvement Plan.

“Air service is absolutely critical to our region’s economic prosperity. This Town Hall Meeting will give

our community an opportunity to learn more about the current state of air service as well as what the

future has in store for it,” stated Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager.

Members of our community are urged to attend and learn about all things air service while having the

opportunity ask questions and provide input on the future of air service in Southwest Wyoming.

Those wishing to attend are requested to RSVP to Airport Manager, Devon Brubaker at dbrubaker@rockspringsairport.com by January 19, 2018.