Airport Board Votes to Change Airport Name

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Airport Board voted January 10th, to change the name of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport effective February 1, 2018. The vote came at the regular January meeting of the governing body of the airport.

“Changing the name of the airport is a big step in our efforts to develop our airport and the region it supports,” Airport Board Chairman Jim Wamsley said after the meeting. “We need a brand that is recognized in the global marketplace. This change dovetails with the branding of our General Aviation facilities and services to Sweetwater Aviation in 2016.

Naming the airport, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport focuses on a key benefit of the airport – its geographic location in the state and in the region, Wamsley said. Board members believe that the name change can only benefit economic development efforts in the region.

“This airport is in an excellent position to compete both regionally and nationally. We have land ready for development, we have robust airfield infrastructure, we have an unparalleled highway and rail system at our doorstep, and we support global industry in our community – but our brand is not recognized in the global marketplace,” said Devon Brubaker, the airport’s director.

During the board’s meeting, Board members agreed that a name that focuses on the geographic location of the airport and that is inclusive of the region in which it serves will help in recruitment efforts.

The change in name has been a topic of discussion for several months among board members, elected officials, economic development entities and regional business leaders. The airport has discussed the name change with these leaders and has sought their feedback.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Wamsley said. “The community appears to be ready for a change.”

So what can the public expect? Effective February 1st, the airport will begin using the new name, said Brubaker. The process of developing a new brand and implementing changes to signage, the airport’s website, letterhead and other outward signs of the airport’s identity will take some time, but we will work swiftly to make these changes.

About the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned and operated by the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 40,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.