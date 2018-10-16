Airport Budget Amendment Moved To Next Commissioners Meeting in November

The budget amendment to expand the Commercial Airline Terminal has been moved to the next County Commissioners Meeting on November 6th. The amendment was brought to the commission earlier today.

In the meeting the commissioners voted 3-2 when requesting the topic be removed from the table failed. Commissioners Wally Johnson, John Kolb and Don Van Matre said no with Reid West and Doc Wendling voting yes to take the topic off the table to be discussed. The topic is not gone but will remain on the table without being discussed. The confusion was voting on the previous budget which was separate from the now proposed budget amendment.

The budget amendment is now seen as a new item and will be on the next commissioners meeting agenda. The original budget request that has been tabled was made on September 18th for $711,111 from the county and $355,556 from the City of Rock Springs to help fund the design of the commercial terminal.

The amendment brought forth by Brubaker was asking $133,333 from the county and $66,667 from the City of Rock Springs. With the design in the works this would give the airport a better chance of receiving a portion of the one billion supplemental appropriation passed in March by Congress through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. The deadline to apply for the grant is October 31st. With or without the funding and design RKS will apply for the grant.

With the budget amendment being on the next agenda as a new item there will be a public hearing as with all new items on the agenda.