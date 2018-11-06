Airport Budget Amendment Not Passed By County Commission

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will not receive funding support from the County after their budget amendment failed to pass with a 3-2 vote in the county commissioner’s meeting earlier today. Airport Director Devon Brubaker brought the topic before the commission for a public hearing.

The amendment brought forth by Brubaker was asking $133,333 from the county and $66,667 from the City of Rock Springs. The original budget request was made on September 18th for $711,111 from the County and $355,556 from the City of Rock Springs to help fund the schematic design of the commercial terminal.

Wally Johnson, Don Van Matre and John Kolb all voiced concern with the amendment. One of Johnson’s concerns was having the county spending money on a project that is not guaranteed. Kolb voiced concern over a lack of communication with information regarding the project. The concerns ultimately led to a 3-2 vote in failing to pass the budget amendment. Chairman Reid West and Randall Wendling both voted yes in support of the amendment.

According to Devon Brubaker, with the commission failing to pass the budget amendment, the City of Rock Springs agreed in their past city council meeting to pay the full $200,000 if the commission failed to help fund the schematic design.

Airports whose designs are further along have a better chance of receiving a portion of the one billion supplemental appropriation passed in March by Congress through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. The deadline to apply for the grant was October 31st. The funds will come out in portions and there is not set date for RKS to know if they will be approved for funding.