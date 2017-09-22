Airport Sees Increase In Passengers

The number of passengers at Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport has seen a big increase compared to last year.

For August, the total amount of passengers flying into and out of the airport went up by 33.5% compared to August of 2016. For the year-to-date through August, the airport has seen a passenger increase of 10.97% in caparison to the same time period last year.

Airline reliability is also up for the year. From January through August, the airport has completed 98% of its flights compared to 96% last year. For the month of August, the airport complete 100% of its flights in 2017 and 2016.

Airport Manager Devon Brubaker says one of the most positive changes to see is an increase in air cargo.

“Cargo is a direct indication of the local economy,” said Brubaker.

When the amount of air cargo increases, that is usually a sign of economic growth, said Brubaker. If air cargo is down, that’s usually a sign of economic contraction.

In August, air cargo went up by 25.68% compared to August of 2016. For the year through August, air cargo is up 16.44%.