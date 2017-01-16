Alcohol Suspected In First Wyoming Highway Fatality of 2017

A 52-year-old Gillette man died in the first fatal wreck on Wyoming’s highways this year.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Michael Cada died in the crash that occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday on US Highway 14/16, about seven miles north of Gillette.

Cada was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling west when the SUV failed to properly exit out of a right hand corner. The SUV entered a spin and left the highway to the east and crossed a private driveway before it rolled multiple times in a ditch.

Cada was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Alcohol use is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the first highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were two fatalities during this same time period in 2016.