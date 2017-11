Many Local Players Earn All-Conference Honors

The Wyopreps.com All-Conference Football Selections have been released and many local athletes have made the list. Class 4A Honors have not been released yet.

6-Man

Clancy Gines Farson-Eden Lain Mitchelson Farson-Eden Braxton Applequist Farson-Eden Cruz Lucero Farson-Eden Cortland Barker Farson-Eden

Lain Mitchelson also received honors for the 6-Man West Offensive Player of the Year.

Coach Dr. Marvin Applequist was awarded the 6-Man West Coach of the Year.

2A

Jason Stoddard Mountain View Colby Rees Mountain View Briggin Bluemel Mountain View Kimball Madsen Mountain View Braeden Walk Mountain View Hunter Gross Mountain View Jonathan Andersen Mountain View Harlen Benedict Mountain View Braxton Hysell Mountain View Jake Pape Big Piney Chancy Hunt Big Piney Tristan Barney Big Piney TJ Frazier Big Piney Adam Willoughby Big Piney Zane Meisner Big Piney Noah Lewis Big Piney Ryan Keiter Big Piney Joey McCulloch Pinedale Tyler VanEtten Pinedale Senndey Guttierez Pinedale Porter Potts Pinedale Kadar Criddle Pinedale BeauDee Bluemel Lyman Dryden Menck Lyman Cayden Giles Lyman Ben Neider Lyman Jeydon Boyd Kemmerer Hayden Walker Kemmerer Anthony Tibbetts Kemmerer

Big Piney’s Chancy Hunt was awarded the 2A West Offensive Player of the Year.

Mountain View’s Jason Stoddard was awarded the 2A West Defensive Player of the Year.

Colby Rees of Mountain View was awarded the 2A West Lineman of the Year.

Coach Brent Walk of Mountain View was awarded 2A West Coach of the Year.

3A

Chance Hofer Green River Candon Croft Green River Devin Love Green River Gavin Heiser Green River Dakota Wingard Green River Chance Anderson Green River Anthony Mitchell Green River Cole White Green River Nick Kuntz Evanston Hunter Groll Evanston Blake Overy Evanston Beau Lloyd Evanston

Chance Hofer of Green River was awarded the 3A West Offensive Player of the Year.