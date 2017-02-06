Alleged Assault Under Investigation By GRPD

Two Green River men were arrested Saturday night after Green River Police Officers responded to a report of a disturbance or the possibility of an adult having been kidnapped.

According to GRPS, officers responded to the area of Iowa Avenue near West Teton Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers contacted three individuals; one inside a vehicle, one on the ground outside a vehicle and the third individual approached officers on foot.

Of the three individuals, the person in the vehicle allegedly appeared to have been assaulted, sustained head injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance Service for evaluation.

Officers identified the other individuals as Timothy Williams, 40 of Green River, who was arrested for Public Intoxication and Lucas Chidester, 22 of Green River, who was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Public Intoxication.

GRPD Officers and Detectives collected evidence and the vehicle was impounded for further processing. No other individuals are being looked for regarding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing; Green River Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.