Allen Ray Campbell (June 2, 1949 – July 19, 2017)

Allen Ray Campbell, 68 passed away in his home, in Manila, Utah on July 19, 2017 following a lengthy illness. He was born June, 2, 1949 in Rock Springs, WY, to Gene and June Campbell. Raised on his family’s ranch, he attended schools and graduated from Manila High School in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Mari Gean Ruble on November 22, 1968. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Weber State University in criminal justice. He began his career in law enforcement with the University of Utah Police Department and quickly rose to the rank of lieutenant.

In 1978, Allen and Mari moved their young family back to their hometown of Manila. A lifelong carpenter, Allen built the house they would call home. In 1980 he began working at Texasgulf (FMC Granger), in Granger, WY until they closed in 2001. He spent two seasons working for the Forest Service before he was elected Sheriff of Daggett County in 2002. He served one term and retired from law enforcement.

Allen was an avid golfer. He loved watching sports and drove the school activity bus in order to attend away games. He loved boating, fishing, turkey hunting and spending time with family in the mountains of Daggett County. He was a founding member of the Daggett County Water District and a member of the Lion’s Club. He spent his retirement tending his beautiful yard, woodworking, and spending time with grandchildren.

Allen was known for his work ethic, compassion, generosity, and sense of humor. Those that knew him will miss his strength of character and wisdom.

He is survived by his wife Mari; daughter Kelly Campbell (Clint Riley) of Benbrook, TX; son Jesse Campbell (Rebecca) of Haslet, TX, daughter Melissa Scott (Mike) of Mountain View, WY and son Russell Campbell(Jessica) of Manila, UT; eight grandchildren, Cody, Courtney and Caitlyn Campbell; Wyatt, Ashton and Addi Walk; and Tanner and Peyton Campbell; his brother Gary Campbell (Carol), sister Bonnie Jordan (Ed); brothers-in-law Ray and Daniel Ruble; and 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and June Campbell; parents-in-law Eugene and Mary Ruble; sister Gaylene Campbell, and niece Katie Sue Ruble.

Friends and family are welcome to share in a celebration of life at Allen and Mari Campbell’s home on Saturday, July 22, 2017 anytime between 10:00-12:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice in Vernal, UT.

Arrangements under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.