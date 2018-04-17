Alumni Flag Football Game To Be Part Of Cowboy Football Spring Game

The 2nd Annual Alumni Flag Football Game is planned for this Saturday as part of Cowboy Football’s Annual Brown and Gold Spring Game. Several Cowboy Football alums are anticipated to be in town. The alumni football game will get underway at 11 a.m. on Jonah Field and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Some of the over 40 alums expected to be in attendance include former Cowboy greats: Nick Bebout, Conrad Dobler, Ken Fantetti, Derrick Martin, Ryan McGuffey, Pat Rabold, Mike Schenbeck and John Wendling with quarterback captains Randy Welniak and Casey Bramlet leading each team.

A private reception will follow the game for alums and their families. Additional information and questions regarding the alumni flag football game may be directed to Randy Welniak at rwelniak@uwyo.edu

The Cowboy Brown and Gold Spring Game schedule to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. Fans can enjoy the beer garden and concessions with kids enjoying the Pepsi Pre-Game Zone inflatables all in the south end zone.