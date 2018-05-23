Alzheimer’s Walk Scheduled For June 16

Rock Springs, WY, May 23, 2018– The Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. Walk participants will complete a short walk and can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, June 16 at Bunning Park. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Walk following a brief ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk .