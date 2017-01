AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR IOWA ABUCTED IOWA CHILDREN

WYOMING AMBER ALERT UPDATE.

POLK COUNTY IOWA HAS ACTIVATED AN AMBER ALERT FOR MORGAN AND LANDON GRIFFIN THAT WERE TAKEN BY A NON CUSTODIAL PARENT THAT HAD THEIR RIGHTS REVOKED BACK IN 2007.

MORGAN GRIFFIN IS A WHITE AND ASIAN MALE, 12 YEARS OF AGE WITH A DATE OF BIRTH SEPTEMBER 15 2004. HE IS 5 FOOT 3 INCHES AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES.

LANDON JAMES GRIFFIN IS ALSO A WHITE AND ASIAN MALE THAT IS 11 YEARS OLD WITH A DATE OF BIRTH SEPTEMBER 13 2005. HE IS 5 FOOT 4 INCHES AND WEIGHS 135 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR.

THE NON CUSTODIAL PARENT IS MARY ANDREA PURCELL. SHE IS A WHITE FEMALE 35 YEARS OF AGE. SHE IS 5 FOOT 2 INCHES AND WEIGHS 150 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES.

SHE IS DRIVING A BROWN 2003 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN WITH AN IOWA PLATE OF C R Y 3 7 1.

THEY WERE LAST SEEN IN DES MOINES IOWA ON JANUARY 3RD AT 1100 PM AND MAY BE TRAVELING THROUGH WYOMING ON THEIR WAY TO OREGON OR POSSIBLY IN ROUTE TO MINNESOTA.

PLEASE CONTACT POLK COUNTY IOWA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 5 1 5-2 0 8-4 8 6 5.