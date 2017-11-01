American Legion Accepting Halloween Candy For Troops

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is currently accepting donations of extra Halloween candy to include in holiday packages for troops overseas.

Anyone with excess Halloween candy can donate it to the American Legion, located at 551 Broadway Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

The Auxiliary at the American Legion will send care packages to soldiers overseas at the end of November to arrive before Christmas, and the candy will be included.

In addition to the candy, the Auxiliary accepts other donations to include in the care packages. Items like socks, jerky, personal hygiene items, and more will be accepted.