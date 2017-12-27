American Legion Hosts New Year’s Eve Dance For Members and Guests

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party and Dance on Sunday.

The event is open to American Legion members and their guests. Members include those with the American Legion, Sons of American Legion, and the Auxiliary. More than one guest per member is allowed.

The event is free and runs from 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m.

The band “Wanted” will play live during the event.

The American Legion is located at 551 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.