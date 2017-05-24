American Legion To Place Flags At Veterans’ Headstones, Volunteers Invited To Help

American Legion Posts in Rock Springs and Green River will place flags at veterans’ headstones this weekend, and the public is invited to help.

ROCK SPRINGS

Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be honoring fallen veterans by placing flags at each veteran’s headstone the morning of Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Starting at 8 a.m., volunteers from American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and from the community will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery to place flags on veterans’ graves.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is encouraged to go to the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery starting at 8 a.m.

Each year the Rock Springs American Legion places over 1000 flags at headstones.

The flags will be retrieved on Tuesday morning.

GREEN RIVER

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will assist VFW Post 2321 with placing flags at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Starting at about 3 p.m., volunteers will place flags on veterans’ graves.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is encouraged to meet at Riverview Cemetery at 3 p.m.