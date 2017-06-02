American Legion Riders Host 12th Annual Charity Run

The American Legion Riders are hosting their 12th annual Charity Run poker run on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Registration begins at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 at 8 a.m. with kick stands up at 10 a.m.

Hands are priced at $10 for the first hand and $5 for each additional.

Door prizes and drawings will take place after the run. Dinner is available following the poker run for five dollars. The meal includes a deluxe taco and nacho bar, fresh fruit, and dessert.

Proceeds benefit Wyoming veterans and their families.

The event is open to the public and all vehicles are welcome.

The poker run begins and ends at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

The route includes the following stops:

Hitching Post-Green River

Fort Bridger Post 36 (lunch $5)

BadLands Saloon, Grill & Lanes-Mountain View

The Hub-Flaming Gorge

Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson-Green River

American Legion Post 28- Green River

Saddle Lite Saloon- Rock Springs

All hands turned in by 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 24–optional one card exchange is $5

Text or call Grant at 970-412-0789 for more information.