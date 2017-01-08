American Legion Sand Puppies Baseball Signups This Wednesday

Mother Nature has definitely not been giving us “baseball weather”. But, for those interested in playing American Legion baseball in Rock Springs this spring and summer, warm weather thoughts are just a few days away.

The American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies baseball team will be having their registration for the upcoming 2017 season this Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the old American Legion Building on Broadway in Rock Springs. Sand Puppies baseball is for players 13-19 years of age.