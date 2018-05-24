American Legion To Host Flag Ceremonies On Memorial Day

Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will host several flag ceremonies throughout Rock Springs Monday morning in honor of Memorial Day.

As is proper U.S. Flag Etiquette, flags will be flown at half-staff until noon.

Below is an approximate schedule of flag ceremonies to take place on Monday, May 28, 2018. Times are estimates only and are subject to change.

8 a.m. at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street

8:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

9 a.m. at Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage Street

9:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Park, 100 N Side Belt Loop

10 a.m. at Deer Trail Assisted Living Center, 2360 Reagan Ave

In Green River, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will host a Flag Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday at Riverview Cemetery.