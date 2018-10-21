American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 To Host 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race In November

On Saturday, November 10th starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. It is a special day for all those that have served this country for our freedom. All proceeds will provide meals to local Veterans during the Holiday season.

The run events are a 10k and 5k race across the Viaduct Bridge and along the Green River greenbelt. It will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28. The races will start at 9:30 am. There will be a one mile freedom walk for the veterans beginning at 11 am. The one mile walk for the veterans will be escorted by the Green River Girl Scouts. They will walk and be by their side each step of the way. The veterans will be led by the Boy Scouts Troop 312 Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge back to the American Legion. There will be a special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department at the start and finish line.

All participating Veterans for the one mile escort will receive a complimentary t-shirt while the supplies last. All walkers and runners will receive a runner bag and a t-shirt prior to the deadline (Late registration will not guarantee a shirt).

The entry fees for the 10k course is $35 and the 5k will be $25. The deadline for registration is November 4th. Those who want to register can do so on www.runnercard.com.