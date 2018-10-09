America’s Top Young Magicians To Perform At The Broadway Theater

Rock Springs, WY – This November three of America’s top young magicians will be taking the stage at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs in the award-winning show, “Trick Trio”. These talented performers who have been witnessed by audiences world-wide create a unique fusion of Las Vegas style illusions, mind reading, and sleight of hand all weaved together by perfect comedic timing.

The Trick Trio Show is set for Saturday, November 3rd at 7 p.m. General admission seating is just $15 and VIP admission is $22 and includes seating in the first two rows and a signed poster. Tickets are available online at BroadwayRS.com.

Paper tickets are also available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are general admission and doors open at 6:00 p.m. Annual members of the Friends of the Broadway Social Club will be allowed in starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ben Zabin (20, New York City), Trent James (22, Chicago), and David Rosenstein (21, Baltimore) have brought their individual shows to theaters, resorts, conventions, and VIP events internationally for over a decade.

For more information on the Broadway Theater visit BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.