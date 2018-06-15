And The Winner Of The 2018 Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Is…

It was another successful year for the 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge. This is the fourth year of the event, which ran four days from June 11th to June 14th.

Each year the United Blood Services of Wyoming partners with local emergency responders to encourage the community to give blood and support the summer blood supply. As a part of the event, participants are encouraged to vote for their favorite local agency. Members of each agency also give extra time to recruit donors, design the annual t-shirt, and gather prizes to give away to blood donors.

According to Sandy Thomas with United Blood Services there was a grand total of 275 pints of blood donated. "It was a really great week," said Thomas. "We best last year's numbers!"























































Here are the voting results for the favorite agency:

3rd Place: Sweetwater County Dispatch with 32 votes

2nd Place: Green River Fire Department with 39 votes

1st Place: Green River Police Department with 47 votes

This is the second consecutive win for the Green River Police Department.

The grand prize participant winner this year was Jeanette Carrol from Green River. The grand prize was a cooler which included various outdoor equipment, including fishing gear, worth around $800.

The Blood Drive Challenge was sponsored by WyoRadio and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.