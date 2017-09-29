Angel of Hope Statue Dedication On October 3rd

An Angel of Hope Statue soon to be unveiled in Green River will provide a place for grieving parents to grieve their lost children and to heal.

A dedication and unveiling for the statue will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Green River Cemetery, by the section labeled “S”.

“The Angel of Hope Statue is a symbol to provide grieving parents a moment of peace, comfort, and an ounce of hope in the aftermath of losing a child. The intent of this statue is for everyone who is grieving to have a place to grieve,” said Cristy Price, a Green River woman who was instrumental in obtaining the statue for the placement at the cemetery.

The statue is for all grieving parents and was inspired by Price’s daughter, Maicy Braden. The date of the dedication on October 3rd marks one year since Maicy’s death.

Anyone who wishes to include their child’s name on the statue is invited to contact Price at cristylprice@gmail.com. Parents are asked to provide the correct spelling of the child’s name as well as the child’s age when they passed away.

Price has already placed an order for several names to be added to the statue. However, the first round of names will not be placed before the unveiling. When names are placed at the site, Price will contact the parents to inform them.

Money for the statue was raised through a variety of fundraisers in the community over a two-month period. The community raised about $18,000 for the project. The statue costs approximately $14,500. The remaining funds are going to provide landscaping around the statue, plaques around the structure, and name plates.

The City of Green River accepted the statue as a gift to the community and is providing the land for the site.

An annual candlelight vigil will be held at the statue at 7 p.m. on December 6, 2017. Grieving parents are invited to join and place a white flower on the angel in memory of their child.

The Angel of Hope Statue, or the Christmas Box Angel Statue, was first introduced to the world in the book “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans. In the book, a woman is found mourning at the base of an Angel monument. While the monument in the story did once exist, it is believed to have been destroyed. A new monument was commissioned in response to reports that grieving parent were looking for the angel. Now, there are more than 120 locations with Angel of Hope Statues.

