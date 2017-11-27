Angel Tree On Display Beginning December 1st

The Angel Tree will be on display at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River beginning December 1st.

The tree is decorated with ornaments for each resident of Mission at Castle Rock and The Villa. The ornaments include each resident’s wish list for Christmas.

The public is encouraged to stop by Mission at Castle Rock to select an ornament from the tree and purchase gifts for participants.

To purchase a gift for a resident, stop by 1445 Uinta Drive in Green River or call 307-872-4600.