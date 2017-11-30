Angel Tree At Mission at Castle Rock

The Angel Tree will be on display at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River beginning tomorrow.

The tree is decorated with ornaments for each resident of Mission at Castle Rock and The Villa. The ornaments include each resident’s wish list for Christmas.

The public is encouraged to stop by Mission at Castle Rock to select an ornament from the tree and purchase gifts for participants.

More than 50 Mission at Castle Rock and The Villa residents are participating in the Angel Tree program, and names of incoming residents will be added to the tree as needed.

Those purchasing gifts for the Angel Tree are asked to return wrapped gifts by December 20th. Organizers request that each package be marked with names individually to limit confusion.

To purchase a gift for a resident, stop by 1445 Uinta Drive in Green River or call 307-872-4600.