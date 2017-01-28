Angela Mary Majhanovich (August 7, 1923 – January 25, 2017)

Angela Mary Majhanovich, 93, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Majhanovich died following an illness of five months.

She was born on August 7, 1923 in Rock Springs and was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Golob Bogataj.

Mrs. Majhanovich attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1942 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She also attended the Wyoming General School of Nursing and graduated in 1945 as a Registered Nurse.

She married John Majhanovich on November 23, 1946 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Majhanovich was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for forty years and retired in 1985.

She was a past member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corp, member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and the Croation Fraternal Union.

Her love’s included spending time with her family, gambling and playing cards. She loved spending her summers in Pinedale, Wyoming at the “White Cabin” and later in Boulder, Wyoming at “The Ponds”. She enjoyed many Wendover Bus Trips, watching Utah Jazz and the “Price is Right”.

Survivors include her husband of seventy years John “Brownie” Majhanovich; five children Jay Majhanovich and wife Bernie, JoLynn Morgando and companion Steve West, Rick Majhanovich and companion Barbara Gatti, Gail Goldman and husband Barry, Dale Majhanovich and wife Janet; fifteen grandchildren Jay Michael Majhanovich and wife Kerry, Mary Anne LaBuda and husband John, Elizabeth Gosar and husband Gaston, Joey Majhanovich and wife Carly, Jono Mahanovich and wife Bonnie, Freddie Morgando, Kim Taucher, Tiffany Searle and husband Stoney, Hillary Kauchich and husband Paul, Allison Gibbons and husband Aaron, Damon Goldman, Matt Majhanovich, Jeff Majhanovich and wife Whitney, Lynzi Hathcock, Jamie Speicher and wife Annette, and Christina Glenn; thirty-five great-grandchildren Maggie and Mandy Majhanovich, Tommy, Hannah, and Katie LaBuda, Danny, Josh, Alex, and Matthew Gosar, Carter and Jarratt Majhanovich, Brandon and Ashlyn Morgando, Devon, Kaylen, Jacob and Emily Taucher, Miles and wife Brandi, Luke, Hayden, Conley, and Dawson Searle, Aspen and Sage Murray, Riley and Weston Majhanovich, Braden, Hunter and Halle Kauchich, Dane, Isabella and Max Gibbons, Tasha Wilkinson and Nathon Snyder, Baby Majhanovich due in February; two great-great grandchildren Charlie and Bo Searle; two sisters-in-law Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj and Caroline “Teta” Majhanovich; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Joseph “Gogo” Bogataj, one son-in-law Fred Morgando and one grandson-in-law Dave Taucher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Thursday morning at the church until service time.

Pallbearers: Freddie Morgando, Jay Majhanovich, Joey Mahanovich, Jono Majhanovich, Matt Majhanovich, Jeff Majhanovich and Damon Goldman

The family of Angela Mary Majhanovich respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or www.myhsc.org.

