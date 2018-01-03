Anglers Invited to Presentation on Management of Buffalo Bill Reservoir and North Fork Shoshone River

Join Wyoming Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists and Montana State University researchers next Wednesday for an evening presentation on the management of fisheries in Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the North Fork of the Shoshone River. The presentation will take place January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Grizzly Room of the Park County Library in Cody.

“Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the North Fork of the Shoshone River are two of the most unique and popular fisheries in the Bighorn Basin,” said Cody Regional Fisheries Biologist Jason Burckhardt. “The presentation will include trout population trend information, the food web dynamics of Buffalo Bill following the illegal introduction of walleye, efforts to suppress walleye population growth, and the future management of these waters.”

“Over the last decade, Game and Fish in collaboration with researchers from Colorado State University and Montana State University have investigated the effects of the illegal walleye introduction,” Burckhardt said. “We are eager to discuss the results of this research and future walleye suppression options with the public.”