Anglesey Defense Requests Trial to be Dismissed or Continued

The defense for a Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler eight years ago has requested for the trial to be dismissed or continued.

Joshua Merseal, defense attorney for 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey, filed the Motion to Continue Trial in Third Judicial District Court on Friday. The motion asks the court to dismiss charges or to continue the trial.

The motion alleges that the State failed to provide the defense with the same information provided to the State’s experts. The defense says one of the State’s experts provided a list indicating that she received interview notes from Anglesey’s ex-wife, but the defense did not have those notes when they provided evidence to their own experts. The motion indicates there may be other information received by state witnesses that was not available to them when they provided information to experts for the defense.

“Our request is simple, we want the same information available to the State’s experts in reaching their conclusions to be available to ours,” states the motion.

The motion further states that a continuance would allow the defense with enough time to review the information.

A hearing for the matter is set to go before Judge Rick Lavery on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Anglesey remains held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen who suffered a fatal head injury while in Anglesey’s care in 2009.

The case is currently set to go to trial on September 11, 2017.