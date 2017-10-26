Anglesey Sentencing Scheduled

A sentencing date has been set for a Green River Police Officer who pleaded no contest in the death of a two-year-old boy.

Jacob Rollen Anglesey, 35, will appear before Judge Rick Lavery for a sentencing hearing on November 28th and 29th. The sentencing will be argued—providing time for the defense and prosecution to detail what they believe to be an appropriate sentence and why.

Anglesey pleaded no contest to a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter on September 8, 2017. He is charged in the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen. The boy died in 2009 after suffering a head injury while in Anglesey’s care.

Anglesey was arrested in February of 2016 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Anglesey faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years imprisonment.