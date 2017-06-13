Animal Control Warns of Increased Snake Activity

Rock Springs Animal Control is warning residents to use caution around snakes now that the temperatures are getting warmer.

Mike Kiggins, the Animal Control Supervisor, has advised that snakes are becoming more active as the weather heats up. People are asked to keep distance from snakes as it is sometimes difficult to tell which snakes are venomous and which are not.

It is also a good practice to leave snakes alone and not agitate them or cause undue stress. Snakes can be enjoyed from a distance, but should not be harassed.

If you see a snake in an area in which it may cause a safety hazard, please call Animal Control to deal with the situation rather than try to handle the snake yourself.

Animal Control can be reached at 307-352-1455. If the call is outside of normal business hours please call central dispatch at 307-352-1575 who will notify the appropriate personnel.