The Annual Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle Tickets are Now Available

ROCK SPRINGS – The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle tickets are now available for $100 each and can be purchased online or at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Only 200 tickets will be sold.

Last week, the Memorial Hospital Foundation announced the date of the 5th annual Red Tie Gala- February 3, 2018. Every year, the Foundation hosts the Red Tie Gala CanAm raffle prior to the event and announces the winner during the Red Tie Gala.

“Typically, we host the CanAm Commander raffle as kick off to the Red Tie Gala, but decided to try something different in honor of the Gala’s fifth anniversary. This year, we have a custom wrapped Pistol Pete CanAm Defender,” explained Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Last year, raffle tickets sold out and we’re anticipating that again this year.”

All proceeds raised at the Red Tie Gala will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund, an essential fund used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and assist in providing exceptional patient care. Throughout the night, guests will learn more about the direction of Memorial Hospital and the available healthcare options right here in Sweetwater County.

You can purchase your CanAm Defender tickets and Red Tie Gala tickets by visiting Memorial Hospital or online at h ttps://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/communicate/eventtickets.action?auctionId=294255009.

For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com or calling 307.352.8234.

CanAm Defender raffle winner doesn’t need to be present to win.