Another Elk Left To Waste In Hunt Area 105

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cokeville Game Warden Neil Hymas is seeking information on another case of elk over-limit and waste in Elk Hunt Area 105. This discovery brings the number of cases of elk being wasted to three that have been reported by concerned sportsmen in Elk Hunt Area 105 during the first week of the season.

“More recently, a hunter or hunters shot and killed two elk on the west side of Windy Point, in the Bridger Basin area of Elk Hunt Area 105, probably on October 21,” Hymas said. “One elk was taken and the other elk was left to waste. This appears to be intentional waste of one of the two elk, as the suspect drove up to both elk, but only took one and left the second elk to waste.”

Wyoming law defines wanton waste as “to leave, abandon or allow any edible portion of meat from a big game animal, game bird, game fish or small game animal to become tainted, rotten or otherwise unfit for human consumption prior to processing at a person’s home or at a processor”. Hunters are required to remove all edible portions of meat from their big game animal, including all four quarters, and the loins and tenderloins along the backbone.

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Neil Hymas at 307-279-3466, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.