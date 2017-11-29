Another Microsoft Phone Scam Reported In Green River

The Green River Police Department has received another report of a Microsoft phone scam targeting a local resident.

According to the Green River Police Reports, Officers met with a resident yesterday who reported that they were called by someone claiming to represent Microsoft. The scammer told the victim that there were problems with the victim’s computer.

The reporting party said they allowed the caller to work on their computer. After some time of work, the scammer requested $299 for the services. The victim did not pay the fee and reported no monetary loss.

The victim told officers they are concerned their personal information may be compromised.

This is the second recent report of such a scam. In another incident reported to police on Monday, the victim lost $5000.

According to Microsoft’s website, they will not proactively reach out to customers for unsolicited PC or technical support. Any contact of this nature must be initiated by the customer.