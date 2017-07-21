Applications for Permission Slips Open for Hunter Management Areas

(Via Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

Cheyenne – If you’re one of the many hunters forming plans to head to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Management Area (HMA) this fall, it’s time to apply for permission slips. As many hunters know, a successful hunting season begins long before heading afield. Securing permission for access is one of the most important planning steps.

Game and Fish HMAs are parcels of land with managed access for hunters. These areas are comprised of private, public, and leased lands that offer thousands of acres to hunters each year.

“We are fortunate and appreciate the access provided by landowners throughout Wyoming,” said Matt Withroder, Game and Fish access coordinator for the Casper region.

All hunters who wish to hunt these HMAs must obtain a printed permission slip. Each HMA has different rules, so hunters need to take time and carefully review the individual HMA Ranch Rules for information on the species that can be hunted, hunt areas within the HMA, number of permission slips available and when and how permission slips are allocated.

To apply:

Learn about the HMAs. View all HMAs on the statewide map, search by species or property. HMAs are viewable on the Game and Fish website on an interactive map or a list. Gather HMA application information. You will need: A 2017 hunting license for the hunt area in which the HMA is located.

Vehicle information including make, model, year, color, license plate and state. Apply for permission. Once you have collected your information, decided on an HMA and read the Ranch Rules, then you can apply. To apply, enter the required information exactly as it appears on your current license(s). The database will confirm your valid license(s) and allow you to apply for the corresponding HMAs.

If you are applying as a party, each party member will need to complete this process individually before going into the field. If you are applying for a permission slip for a friend or relative, you must have a copy of their hunting license and their vehicle information.

This year, Game and Fish launched new interactive features for planning and applying for HMAs. With new, easy-to-use maps paired with personalization options, hunters can find the right location for their hunt.

“This is a great time to start planning and thinking about the coming hunting season. There are also some HMA application deadlines that close as early as August 7,” said Withroder. Start planning and apply at the Game and Fish Hunter Management website.

