Appreciation BBQ & Additional Hurricane Harvey Donation Opportunity Tomorrow

A Green River resident collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief is hosting an appreciation BBQ on Thursday.

Laurissa Lee is hosting the BBQ from 3 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m. (or until supplies last) on Thursday, September 21st at Lucky Cactus Tattoo, located at 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

The BBQ is in appreciation of all those who have donated to the cause and provides another drop off location for Hurricane Harvey donations.

Lee will be participating in clean up and rebuilding activities in Texas and will transport all donated materials to Houston on or about September 29th.

To help Lee in her donation collection, the City of Green River has provided drop off locations at the Green River Recreation Center and Green River City Hall.

Below is a list of items that have been requested. Please note that there has been an overwhelming amount of clothing ad toy donations, so those items are no longer being accepted.

Tire repair kits

Rope

C and D batteries

Chain saw sharpeners

Razors

Neosporin

Bug spray (lots)

Water

Non perishable foods

Individually wrapped snack foods

Diapers

Formula

Baby food

Diaper rash cream

Hair ties

Towels/wash cloths

Hand sanitizer

Pepto bismol

Benadryl

Zip locks (all sizes)

Large garbage bags

Window cleaner

Paper towels

Rags

Bleach or cleaning agents to kill black mold.

Scrub brushes

Clothes line

Laundry soap

Dish soap

Leather or rubber gloves

Dust masks

Brooms

Shovels

Buckets

Pry bars

Sheetrock

Sheetrock knives

Nails/screws

Hammers

2×4’s

Synthetic oil 10-30 (for generators)

Plastic bins to transport items and be reused by families to place their salvageable possessions