April 11th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Rain showers likely before 3pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.