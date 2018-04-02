April 2: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

HIGH WIND WARNING IF EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT This Afternoon A slight chance of rain before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 33 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 41 mph decreasing to 18 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.