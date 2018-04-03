April 3rd: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.