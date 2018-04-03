April 3rd: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Rain showers likely before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
