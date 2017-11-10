Archie Hay Post 24 Has Baby Baskets For Newest Community Members

ROCK SPRINGS – The first baby boy and the first baby girl born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on or after Veterans Day already have big gift baskets waiting for them.

The “Legion Family” of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 has assembled two gift baskets – one for a boy and one for a girl – that include onesies, diapers, books, blankets, teethers, gift cards and much more. Together, the baskets include more than $750 worth of gifts.

Now, all they need is the first girl and first boy born on Saturday, Nov. 11, to give them to. No military, veteran or Legion affiliation is required.

The American Legion, along with the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Riders, make up the Legion Family. It is the largest wartime veterans’ service organization, and is committed to the sponsorship of programs in the community that promotes patriotism and honor, advocates strong national security, mentors youth, and continues to show devotion to service members, veterans and their families.

Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs has been honored by the support the community has given to it for many years, and is always looking for fun ways to give back, said Sunny Hobbs, an auxiliary member.

“The Legion Family is incredibly excited to donate Veterans Day Baby Baskets to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County celebrating the birth of the first boy and first girl born in our community this Veterans Day,” she said.

“Veterans Day at any Legion Post is full of love and laughter, reminiscing – maybe with a few tears, an unbridled camaraderie, and an almost tangible love for our country and each other,” Hobbs said. “Archie Hay Post 24 is no exception, and it is our hope that the families receiving these baskets will feel this love, optimism and joy. We are excited to celebrate vicariously with the basket recipients and wish them all the best in this thrilling new chapter of their lives.”